Robbie Robertson passes away at 80; All you need to know about Leader of The Band

Robbie Robertson, the veteran singer-songwriter, who was also highly famous as a guitarist, has passed away. As per the reports, the renowned musician breathed his last on August 9, Wednesday in Los Angeles, after a long battle with age-related illness. According to the official statement released by Robertson's manager, the 80-year-old musician was surrounded by his family at the time of his death. His final film, Killers of the Flower Moon which is directed by Martin Scorsese, is set to hit the theatres in October, this year.

Robbie Robertson's manager releases official statement

Jared Levine, who has served as Robbie Robertson's manager for the last 34 years, confirmed the reports of the veteran singer's demise with an official statement, on Wednesday. "Robbie Robertson was surrounded by his family at the time of his death, including his wife, Janet, his ex-wife, Dominique, her partner Nicholas, and his children Alexandra, Sebastian, Delphine, and Delphine’s partner Kenny. He is also survived by his grandchildren Angelica, Donovan, Dominic, Gabriel, and Seraphina," reads the statement.

"Robertson recently completed his fourteenth film music project with frequent collaborator Martin Scorsese, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon.’ In place of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Six Nations of the Grand River to support a new Woodland Cultural Center," concluded the manager in his statement.

Check out the statement posted on Robbie Robertson's Instagram handle, below:

