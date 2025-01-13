Robbie Williams Officiates Wedding During Better Man Screening in New York: 'By The Power Vested In Me...'
Robbie Williams surprised fans at a Better Man screening in New York by officiating a surprise wedding. The pop star, who has been an ordained minister since 2002, got a couple married during the event.
Robbie Williams took on an unexpected role as a wedding officiant during a screening of his film Better Man in New York on January 12.
The event featured a Q&A session where the British pop icon interacted with fans and shared heartfelt moments, including one with his daughter. The highlight came when a man in the audience, Haldun, asked Williams to officiate his wedding.
Haldun, who shares a name with Williams’ Turkish father-in-law, and his fiancé had been together for five years. Williams, holding a jumbo-sized slushie, officiated the ceremony jokingly.
He said, “By the power vested in me by absolutely nobody, it’s not legally binding, but it’s legally binding in your heart and your heart and my heart.” The couple exchanged “I dos” as the audience cheered.
Robbie Williams has been an ordained minister since 2002. He first obtained his license online to marry his guitarist friend Billy Morrison and his partner Jennifer Holliday.
Morrison later shared with Hello! how much the moment meant to him, saying, “The fact that my mate Robbie performed the ceremony means everything to me.”
The pop star has been busy promoting Better Man, where he is portrayed as a CGI chimpanzee. He also provided vocals and narrated the film.
His original song Forbidden Road received a Golden Globe nomination but was disqualified from the Oscars due to similarities with Jim Groce’s 1972 track I Got a Name. Williams responded positively, saying, “The rules are the rules… it’s all good.”
ALSO READ: Miley Cyrus Offers Support to LA Fire Victims, Recalls 2018 Woolsey Fire Destruction of Her Home