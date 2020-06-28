  1. Home
Robbie Williams remembers his wild days of gaining weight

Singer Robbie Williams has shared something from his own experience. He has warned fans "not to get high and then go food shopping".
The 46-year-old has been candid about his past abuse of drugs. He has discussed the topic again in a recent podcast, reports mirror.co.uk.

Williams recalled the time when he first quit Take That group in 1995 and the changes he went through.

He said: "I rented a flat. I went to the supermarket on my first shop. Once. Stoned. Don't go to a supermarket stoned. You make bad choices. I opened the fridge door and there was this whole Mr Kipling cake. And I can remember this moment going, ‘Hang on, I don't live with my mum. I can eat all that cake'."

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

He went on to say he found himself gaining weight as a result of his high calorie diet.

Williams explained: "That was January. By February I was morbidly obese. I looked like a farm animal as it was quoted in the press in 1996, ‘Mr Kipling is a b*d'."

