Robbie Williams Reveals How His 'Social Awkwardness' Led to His 'Rude' Interaction With Cher; Deets Inside

The Take That artist recently met the Believe icon and stated that he plans to reminisce about the experience for the next 25 years. Robbie Williams stated that if he could go back in time, he would approach Cher differently.

In an Instagram video caption posted on Monday, May 27, the Take That rocker acknowledged mistakenly being "rude" to the Believe star during a recent airport meeting. He explained how he and Cher were met by a mutual acquaintance at the airport terminal the day before and attributed his social phobia to the experience.

Robbie Williams' awkward encounter with Cher

According to Robbie Williams, he made every effort to introduce Cher gradually to their relationship. He explained that he was seeking a natural pause or end to the talk and that he had made up a reason to go sit down. Williams made it clear that Cher, not him, would gain from this action.

The Angels star apologized, saying he thought Cher was still speaking, which made his exit from their brief conversation seem impolite. He went on to say that during the next twenty-five years, this moment would come to him on occasion.

Williams conveyed that he anticipated "beating myself up at 4 am," referring to his expectation of dwelling on the incident in which he had behaved impolitely towards Cher.

As he went away, the UK Music Hall of Fame member recounted, he blew a big kiss and shouted, "Buy well and barter, make sure you barter," which heightened the tension in the already heated exchange. He said he was confused by Cher's response, which made him excuse himself to the bathroom, where he felt like a moron, wanting to slam his head against the wall.

Cher's memorable meeting with Meryl Streep

Cher discussed her prior successful first meetings with other celebrities and shared specifics of her first meeting with Meryl Streep in an interview that aired earlier that month on The Jennifer Hudson Show. The 78-year-old Cher remembered the moment she was ready to collaborate with Streep on a movie.

She described her hesitancy, which was mirrored by her constant packing and unloading of her bag while her sister aided, emphasizing her surprise at the possibility of working with such a well-known actress.

Cher went on to describe how she met a woman with strange white hair and attire when she first arrived in Texas. She described how the woman offered her a kind embrace, thanked her for coming, and expressed surprise that it was Meryl Streep.

Cher elaborated on their subsequent relationship, describing how they quickly became inseparable and emphasizing the depth of their friendship throughout time.

On the other side, the UK Music Hall of Fame singer recalled his own tumultuous encounter with Cher and contrasted it with Cher's comfortable connection with Streep. Cher's story underscored the deep link she shared with Streep from their first meeting, emphasizing the significance of their lifetime friendship.

