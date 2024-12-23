Robbie Williams Reveals Why He’s Depicted As A 'Cheeky Monkey’ In Biopic Better Man

Robbie Williams, one of the UK’s most celebrated entertainers, is set to share his life story in an unconventional way. In Better Man, a musical biopic directed by Michael Gracey, Williams is portrayed as a CGI chimpanzee rather than through a traditional human portrayal.

The film, starring Jonno Davies as Williams’ animated avatar, premieres in theaters on December 25. Williams explained the choice by saying, “My MO has been cheeky. What’s cheekier than a cheeky monkey?”

He told the Associated Press, “I’ve been a cheeky monkey all my life. There’s no cheekier monkey than the coke-snorting, sex-addict monkey that we see in the movie.”

The decision to depict Williams as a chimpanzee was not made solely for humor or novelty. According to Williams, this creative choice helps audiences connect with the underlying humanity of his story. He explained that people often care more for animals than they care for humans.

“It’s very much a human story, but if you’re watching it and someone’s playing Robbie Williams , you’re thinking: Does he look like him? Does he act like him? Does he talk like him?”

By removing these comparisons, the focus shifts to the emotions and experiences being portrayed. Williams described his primate avatar as a "very special magic trick," adding that it both desensitizes and sensitizes the audience at the same time.

Michael Gracey, best known for his work on The Greatest Showman , came up with the concept of depicting Williams as a chimpanzee after interviewing him for a year.

Gracey revealed that Williams often described himself as feeling like a "performing monkey," claiming he was simply pulled onstage to perform, as if nothing else about him mattered.

Reflecting on this, Gracey shared, “I just believed there was a more creative way to approach this particular story. When I listened to those recordings, I realized they represented how he saw himself. He sees himself as a performing monkey, and I thought that would be fantastic—I’d want to see that film.”

