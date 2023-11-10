Rober Kardashian "wanted to marry" Priscilla Persley but she separated from Robert; Here's why

Back in the 1970s, Robert Kardashian Sr. wanted to marry Priscilla Presley. Robert, who passed away from esophageal cancer in 2003, had hopes of starting a family with Priscilla. However, their relationship faced challenges because of her ex-husband, Elvis Presley.

Robert Kardashian wanted to marry Priscilla Persley

One of Robert's friends, Joni Migdal, revealed that “Priscilla made Robert very happy. He wanted to marry her and have children with her. That was definitely his hope, his plan.” This was his heartfelt wish and intention during their time together.

Another friend of Robert's shared that he mentioned Priscilla being “terrific, but this guy Elvis doesn’t stop controlling her.” Robert felt that Elvis was always intervening in their relationship. Mainly “because they had Lisa Marie, and Elvis was very involved in that," making it difficult for him to pursue a future with Priscilla.

Priscilla and Elvis were married from 1967 to 1973 and had a daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, in 1968. After their divorce, they remained close friends and both started dating other people. Priscilla began her relationship with Robert in 1975, but they eventually parted ways in the following year.

Tom Kardashian, Robert's brother, claimed that “Priscilla really changed a lot of my brother’s thinking of how he should dress, how he should even drive, and what he should do — and she changed him easily because she was so attractive and so she had an influence on him.”

Reasons that lead to Robert and Priscilla's separation

However, Joni contradicted this by suggesting that it was Robert who attempted to control Priscilla, trying to make her conform to the role of a traditional Armenian housewife. This caused tension in their relationship, as Priscilla was not pleased with his attempts to domesticate her.

There was an incident that brought clarity to their relationship. Priscilla tried to make dinner for Robert after his persistent requests. She went to great lengths to prepare a perfect meal, including asparagus. To her surprise, Robert hated the meal, and this experience led him to never ask her to cook for him again.

In the end, Priscilla told Robert that she wouldn't consider marrying anyone until Elvis passed away. Priscilla has not made any public statements regarding the claims about her past relationship with Robert.

