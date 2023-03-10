Robert Blake, Baretta actor who was once tried for murdering his wife, dies at 89

Robert Blake died, aged 89. The actor gained fame by playing the titular role in the popular television detective series of the 1970s, Baretta. He also starred in the 1997 movie Lost Highway.

However, his professional life suffered when he was accused of murdering his wife in 2001, who died in a fatal shooting.

As per BBC, Robert Blake was charged with his wife’s murder and then acquitted. However, he was later found responsible for her death in civil court.

As per his family, Blake died peacefully, surrounded by friends and family.

The actor’s niece Noreen Austin released a statement on Thursday and shared that Blake died of heart disease.

Robert Blake’s acting career

Blake was born in New Jersey. After his family moved to California, he started acting in a comedy series named Our Gang. As per the publication, the late actor’s career began in the 1930s when he started acting in the classic movie The Treasure of the Sierra Madre. Apart from this, he also featured as the murderer named Perry Smith in the 1967 movie which was an adaptation of Truman Capote’s novel Cold Blood.

Blake earned an Emmy nomination for the CBS made-for-TV movie Judgement Day: The John List Story. He also appeared in the NBC series Hell Town.

Although Robert Blake was once considered in the leagues of the greatest actors of his generation, his career never recovered after he was arrested in the aforementioned case.

Robert Blake’s wife’s murder

Robert Blake’s wife Bonny Lee Bakley was shot while she was sitting alone in his car in the Studio City neighbourhood of Los Angeles.

The actor reportedly told the police that he had gone back to an Italian restaurant where they had just had their dinner to retrieve his gun which he had left behind. When he arrived, he saw his wife was shot dead.

Four years after the murder, Mr, Blake was pronounced ‘not guilty’ by a jury in Los Angeles.

