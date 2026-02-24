Robert Carradine Passes Away: Hilary Duff Mourns Lizzie McGuire Dad’s Demise, ‘This One Hurts’

Trigger Warning: The following content can be disturbing for some readers.

On February 23, 2026, local time, it was confirmed that Robert Carradine passed away via a note from his family to Deadline. The actor was known for his work in projects like The Long Riders, Revenge of the Nerds, and most prominently, Lizzie McGuire. His demise has invited tributes from fellow co-stars and many who crossed paths with him during his long career.

Robert Carradine passes away, family note confirms

The family of the star shared the confirmation as follows, “It is with profound sadness that we must share that our beloved father, grandfather, uncle, and brother Robert Carradine has passed away. In a world that can feel so dark, Bobby was always a beacon on light to everyone around him. We are bereft at the loss of this beautiful soul and want to acknowledge Bobby’s valiant struggle against his nearly two-decade battle with Bipolar Disorder. We hope his journey can shine a light and encourage addressing the stigma that attaches to mental illness. At this time we ask for the privacy to grieve this unfathomable loss. With gratitude for your understanding and compassion.”

Later, his on-screen daughter, Hilary Duff, who played the titular character on Lizzie McGuire, took to her social media to share her sorrow, “This one hurts. It’s really hard to face this reality about an old friend. There was so much warmth in the McGuire family ,and I always felt so cared for by my on-screen parents. I’ll be forever grateful for that. I’m deeply sad to learn Bobby was suffering. My heart aches for him, his family, and everyone who loved him.”

Other actors on the show also remembered the late star for his talent. “My heart hurts today. I was fortunate to know Bobby for most of my life. And he was one of the coolest guys you could ever meet. Funny, pragmatic, sometimes cranky, always a little eccentric,” said Jake Thomas. He recalled their fond memories on the set and praised his acting, music, and directing skills.

Lalaine, who played Miranda Sanchez, spoke about how unfair it was, “I am thankful tho. (though) Thankful I had time with you, thankful for our last conversation, and your constant fatherly like support. I love you Bobby.”

Robert Carradine is survived by his three children, Ever Carradine with Susan Snyder, Marika Reed Carradine, and Ian Alexander Carradine, with ex-wife Edie Mani. He was the son of prolific actor John Carradine and followed his family’s footsteps into the acting world.

Disclaimer: This content addresses sensitive topics, including but not limited to suicide and death, which some readers may find distressing. Reader discretion is advised. If you or someone you know requires support, please seek assistance from appropriate resources.

ALSO READ: Eric Dane Passes Away: Grey's Anatomy’s Kevin McKidd, Euphoria’s Sam Levinson and Nina Dobrev Share Tributes