Robert, Chrises, Mark, Scarlett or Jeremy: Which OG 6 Avenger is the Best Actor? VOTE & COMMENT

While only a few OG 6 Avengers like Chris Hemsworth (Thor: Love and Thunder), Mark Ruffalo (She-Hulk) and Jeremny Renner (Hawkeye) will continue to be a part of the MCU in Phase 4, for fans the six supremely talented actors - Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow and Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye - who are close friends in real life (they even having matching Avengers tattoos!), will always be the cherished foundation which helped build the Marvel Cinematic Universe from The Avengers to Avengers Endgame and continue to flourish in the future in magnificent ways.

Let's start off with Robert Downey Jr., who was a celebrated actor before Iron Man fell into his lap but it was also this particular role that catapulted him to superstardom and one of the highest-paid actors in the world. No one could play Iron Man, except for Robert and that's proof of his skill as a performer. While fans also loved RDJ in Ally McBeal and Sherlock Holmes franchise, the 56-year-old actor has been nominated for two Oscars - Best Actor for Chaplin and Best Supporting Actor for Tropic Thunder.

Chris Evans started his career playing jock roles in movies like Not Another Teen Movie and Fantastic Four franchise before bagging the role of a lifetime with Captain America which changed his entire life. After bidding a bittersweet adieu to the MCU with Avengers: Endgame, the 40-year-old actor has been picking out-of-the-box projects like Knives Out and Defending Jacob which proved his versatility as an actor, who is much more than just his princely looks. Chris is also amongst the highest-paid actors in the world and deservedly so.

Chris Hemsworth's successful journey from television to one of Hollywood's highest-paid actors in the world can be majorly credited to his career-changing role as Thor. While being a part of other popular franchises like Star Trek and Men in Black and proving his acting mettle in movies like Rush and In the Heart of the Sea, the 37-year-old actor further proved himself as a bankable leading star with the smash-hit success of Extraction. Just like the other Chris, Hemsworth too is more than just his godly looks. With Thor: Ragnarok breathing new life into the God of Thunder, Thor: Love and Thunder is an eagerly awaited upcoming MCU movie!

While we'll next be seeing him as Hulk in the highly-awaited Disney+ series She-Hulk, Mark Ruffalo's impressive repertoire would leave anyone envious as the Hulk actor has proven himself as a force to be reckoned with, thanks to his soul-stirring performances. From being the ideal leading man in romantic comedies like 13 Going on 30 and Just Like Heaven to owning the drama genre with projects like Zodiac, Shutter Island, The Normal Heart, I Know This Much Is True and Dark Waters, the 53-year-old actor has also been nominated for three Oscars - Best Supporting Actor for The Kids Are All Right, Foxcatcher and Spotlight.

Another celebrated OG 6 Avenger is Scarlett Johansson, whose career speaks for itself. Besides making Black Widow (with the recent success of her overdue standalone movie fittingly titled Black Widow!) an unforgettable cinematic character, the 36-year-old actress has also left us spellbound with her thrilling performances in Lost in Translation, Vicky Christina Barcelona and Lucy amongst many others. Even her voice alone is in a league of its own with the Joaquin Phoenix starrer Her being the best example. Last year, Scarlett finally received her much deserved Oscar nominations - Best Actress for Marriage Story and Best Supporting Actress for Jojo Rabbit - while consequently leaving us an emotional mess in Avengers: Endgame.

Finally, we have Jeremy Renner, who started off his Hollywood career in independent films like Dahmer and Neo Ned before starring in Oscar-winning and nominated movies like The Hurt Locker, The Town and American Hustle. While we're super excited to see Jeremy continue Clint Barton's journey in the highly-awaited Disney+ series Hawkeye, the 50-year-old actor has also been a part of popular franchises like Mission Impossible and Bourne. Renner has also received two Oscar nominations - Best Actor for The Hurt Locker and Best Supporting Actor for The Town.

