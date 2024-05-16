Robert De Niro Admits Mistaking Award Announcements For Robert Downey Jr. As His Own: Says 'Got Used To It After A Few Times'

Robert De Niro needs no introduction. He is one of the most influential and greatest actors of his generation. The core is widely known for his collaboration with Martin Scorsese. So much so that, with his exceptional talent, he has been nominated nine times for the prestigious Academy Awards. Speaking of the Academy Awards, something hilarious happened at these awards.

This year, De Niro was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his phenomenal performance in Killers of the Flower Moon. But we all know who took that award home. It was Robert Downey Jr. who took the award home for Oppenheimer. While one could believe it could be an awkward moment for Robert De Niro. In a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon, the actor admitted that he mistook the Robert Downey Jr. Award announcement as his own. Take a look!

ALSO READ: Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese Reflects On Their 50-Year Friendship, Reveals They Knew Each Since They Were Teens Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Robert De Niro admits to mistaking Robert Downey Jr. Academy Award announcement as his own

Robert De Niro's reaction to his name being announced as the winner of the 2024 Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture was something. Although it was not as dramatic as Angela Bassett's response at the Oscars, Robert De Niro's reaction was nothing like Angela Bassett's at the Oscars. but his ears pumped up when he heard his first name announced as the winner of the 2024 Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture.

A second later, Robert Downey Jr. entered the stage, but such are the perils of being an actor named Robert, who has appeared in one of the year's most lauded films. Now one could only imagine that De Niro thought he was winning the Golden Globe. In a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon, the actor admitted he was mistaken by the announcement. As Fallon brought it up and asked De Niro about it, he said, "Yeah, yeah, that happened. I need to go like this.” De Niro said, referring to standing up to receive the award.

The Killer of the Flower Moon actor then talked about how he kept sort of standing and sitting for the award and said, “Then I got used to it after a few times.” Meanwhile, Downey, incidentally, won for his role as the nefariously encouraged Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer. while De Niro received nominations for his performance as the nefariously motivated William King Hale in Killers of the Flower Moon. Both of whom are real people portrayed in a three-hour film based on a gripping nonfiction bestseller.

Robert De Niro revealed how he felt about his Academy Award nomination

In the same interview with Jimmy Fallon, the highly acclaimed actor Robert De Niro opened up about getting nominated for an Academy Award for the ninth time. As Fallon congratulated him, he asked De Niro how he felt.

To which the actor responded, "Yeah, I mean, don’t get excited for the nomination. It’s nice.” With nine Academy Award nominations, how many times has he won? The exact number of times the great actor has received an Academy Award is an interesting question. De Niro earned two Academy Awards in his career: one for Best Supporting Actor in 1974's The Godfather: Part II and another for Best Actor in 1980's Raging Bull.

Meanwhile, he has received nine Academy Award nominations over the last five decades. although he has only won twice for those two performances. Other films for which De Niro received nominations include Taxi Driver, The Deer Hunter, Awakenings, Cape Fear, Silver Linings Playbook, The Irishman, and, most recently, Killers of the Flower Moon.

