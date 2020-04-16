Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio offer roles to their fans in their upcoming film for COVID 19 fundraising
The duo are set to reunite with the veteran director for an adaptation of "Killers Of The Flower Moon".
DiCaprio and De Niro are using the upcoming production to raise funds for the All-In Challenge, an online initiative that gives stars from all corners of the entertainment industry a chance to offer donation initiatives to benefit America's Food Fund, reports aceshowbiz.com.
"Our most vulnerable communities need our support now more than ever," De Niro said in a video shared across social media.
We recently launched #AmericasFoodFund to help make sure every family in need gets access to food at this critical time. Our most vulnerable communities need our support now more than ever. That’s why we’re asking you to help us with the #AllinChallenge. If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be able to work with the great @martinscorsese_, Robert De Niro and myself, this is your chance. Robert and I are going to be starring in a new movie called Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese. We want to offer you a walk-on role, the opportunity to spend the day on the set with the three of us, and attend the premiere. To take part, please go to allinchallenge.com and donate whatever you can. 100% of your donation will go to @MealsonWheelsAmerica, @NoKidHungry and #AmericasFoodFund (@wckitchen & @feedingamerica) @officiallymcconaughey, @theellenshow and @iamjamiefoxx, will you go all in with us?
He explained that those who make a donation to AllInChallenge.com will have a chance to win a walk-on role in the production.
DiCaprio added: "If you've ever wondered what it was like to be able to work with the great Martin Scorsese, this is your chance."
