Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen reveal the name of their newborn daughter; see first PIC

Robert De Niro was recently blessed with his seventh child which is a baby girl that he welcomed with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen. Now, the actor gave a glimpse of his newborn daughter for the first time and we are just in awe. On the May 11 episode of CBS This Morning, Gayle King revealed an adorable photo of Robert’s baby girl, Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro. In the picture, the little one can be seen wearing a white onesie and looking right at the camera while being held up. She also revealed that Robert and Tiffany’s little one was born on April 6 which means the couple was able to keep the news private for a month.

Robert De Niro opens up about becoming a father for the 7th time

79-year-old Robert, who is now a father of 7 kids said that he always wanted to become a dad in his near 80s. Gayle confirmed that “This baby is planned. They both wanted this baby. They’re over the moon. She was brought here by love. He’s very psyched and excited about it.”

For the unversed, Gayle earlier interviewed Robert on May 6 where they talked about fatherhood but the latter remained tight-lipped about his newborn. When the actor unveiled the news of Gia, Gayle called him to say why he didn’t reveal it to her which is when the actor decided to share the exclusive picture of the baby and her name.

About Robert De Niro’s children

Robert shares two children with his first wife, Diahnne Abbott, named Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46. He shares children, Elliot, 25, and Helen, 11, with his second wife, Grace Hightower. He is a father to two twin sons, Aaron and Julian, 27, who he shares with his former girlfriend, Toukie Smith.

