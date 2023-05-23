Robert De Niro attends Cannes Film Festival with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen after welcoming daughter at 79

Robert De Niro, the veteran Hollywood actor has been making headlines lately after he announced the birth of his 7th child. The 79-year-old actor revealed that he is now a father of one more child, a baby girl, in his recent interview with ET Canada. Later, it was revealed that the mother of Robert De Niro's child is his girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

Later, on the May 11 episode of CBS This Morning, Gayle King revealed that De Niro and Chen have named their baby girl Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro. She also revealed a lovely picture of the couple's newborn and added that the child was born on April 11, of this year. The veteran actor and his partner, however, were planning to keep the good news private for the moment.

Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen attend Cannes Film Festival

The legendary actor and his girlfriend made a rare public appearance at the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 20, Saturday, as they attended the world premiere of the actor's upcoming film, Killers of the Flower Moon. Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen walked hand-in-hand on the red carpet, as they twinned in black outfits.

The legendary actor opted for a black suit which he paired with a white shirt and a matching tie. De Niro completed his look with a golden brooch and, black shoes. Tiffany Chen, on the other hand, looked radiant in a sequinned black off-shoulder gown. The martial arts expert completed her look with a pair of oversized sunglasses, a free hairdo, and a pair of black heels.

Robert De Niro's children

For the unversed, Robert De Niro shares two children with his first wife Diahnne Abbot - daughter Drena, who is 51, and Raphel, 46. He is a father to two twin sons, Aaron and Julian, who are 27 and were born to his ex-girlfriend, Toukie Smith. He shares two children, Elliot, 25, and Helen, 11, with his second wife, Grace Hightower.

ALSO READ: About My Father: 7th time dad Robert De Niro opens up about his reel-life son Sebastian Maniscalco