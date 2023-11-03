Robert De Niro calls former assistant allegations 'nonsense' after admitting to berating her

Hollywood legend Robert De Niro is one of the biggest names in the industry who is currently in the headlines not for his movie, Killers of the Flower Moon , which has been getting praise all over the world but for another controversy. He is in the middle of a legal dispute with his former assistant Graham Chase Robinson, as he has been accused of being abusive. As the accuser is seeking $12 million in damages for emotional distress and reputational harm, De Niro lashes out at the former assistant's allegations calling her 'nonsense'.

Robert De Niro reacts to allegation by his former assistant

In the recent court trial, Robert testified that he “raised his voice” at former assistant Graham Chase Robinson during her employment. The actor took the stand on the first day of a civil trial against Graham Chase Robinson who sued him over claims of gender discrimination.

The former assistant says the star underpaid her, made sexist comments and assigned her "stereotypically female" tasks while she worked as an executive for him, as per PEOPLE . During the testimony, Robinson's lawyer Andrew Macurdy asked the Killers of the Flower Moon actor if he had ever called his ex-assistant names during her 11 years working for his company to which Robert De Niro conceded, "Yeah, fine, I berated her."

The Killers of the Flower Moon star also confirmed that he may have called Robinson "snippy," "petulant," and a "f---ing spoiled brat." The Oscar winner testified in response to inquiries adding that he saw no legitimacy in Robinson's claims. "Every little thing she's trying to get me on is nonsense! Shame on you, Chase Robinson," said the actor as he later apologized for his outburst.

Why was Robert De Niro in court?

De Niro's former executive assistant, Graham Chase Robinson is suing him for $12m claiming he would be using the toilet while he phoned her, and asked to perform gendered tasks, such as mending clothing and doing laundry, while an executive, among other allegations. For the testimony of the same allegations, Robert De Niro appeared in the courtroom as he even denied the allegations and filed a countersuit, accusing her of improperly charging hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of personal expenses like meals and Uber rides to the company credit card.

Killers Of The Flower Moon is now running in theaters.

