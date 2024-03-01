Robert De Niro Dating History: From Diahnne Abbott To Tiffany Chen

Robert De Niro's relationship history is as storied as his illustrious career. With two marriages, the first to Diahnne Abbott and the second to Grace Hightower, De Niro has experienced both highs and lows in love. Despite separations and reconciliations, his commitment to family remains evident, reflecting his complexity as an actor and a man navigating the intricacies of personal relationships amidst the spotlight of Hollywood. Here’s a look at Robert De Niro’s dating history.

1. Diahnne Abbott

Robert De Niro and Diahnne Abbott's relationship blossomed during the filming of Martin Scorsese's Taxi Driver in 1975, leading to their marriage in 1976. Robert De Niro's wife welcomed their first child, Raphael Eugene, that same year, and De Niro also adopted Abbott's daughter, Drena. Robert De Niro’s first wife appeared in several films alongside him, but their marriage ended in 1988 after over a decade together. Their son, Raphael, later reflected on the family's move from Los Angeles to New York in 1986, describing it as a significant cultural shift. Despite their eventual divorce, De Niro and Abbott's partnership left a lasting mark on both their personal and professional lives.

2. Helena Springs

Amid Robert De Niro's marriage to Diahnne Abbott, reports surfaced of an alleged affair with musician Helena Springs, revealing a tumultuous chapter in his relationship history. Robert De Niro’s girlfriend claimed they began their intimate involvement in 1979, resulting in the birth of a daughter named Nina in 1982. Despite De Niro's initial belief that he was Nina's father and his financial support, DNA testing later disproved paternity. Springs pursued child support, citing De Niro's paternal involvement. However, the court dismissed her claims, ruling against De Niro's obligation to pay support. This episode added complexity to Robert De Niro's relationships, overshadowing his marital history and divorce from Abbott. Despite past challenges, Robert De Niro's relationships remain of public interest, with ongoing speculation about his current wife and relationships.

3. Toukie Smith

Following Robert De Niro's divorce from Diahnne Abbott, his romantic life took another turn as he entered a relationship with Toukie Smith in 1988. Despite scant details on their initial meeting, Robert De Niro’s new girlfriend remained with him for nearly a decade. Smith maintained a discreet stance regarding their relationship, emphasizing the importance of privacy in interviews. Throughout their time together, De Niro and Smith were frequently seen in public, with Smith even supporting De Niro by hosting events at his restaurants. Their relationship encountered ups and downs, with a reported split in 1994 followed by reconciliation. The couple later discovered they were expecting twins via surrogate, welcoming sons Julian Henry and Aaron Kendrick in October 1995. Despite the joy of parenthood, De Niro and Smith eventually parted ways, marking another chapter in Robert De Niro's relationship history.

4. Noami Campbell

During the 1990s, Robert De Niro’s dating life had yet another discreet relationship with supermodel Naomi Campbell. Despite maintaining privacy, Campbell revealed that De Niro imparted a valuable lesson on solitude, emphasizing its distinction from loneliness. She credited him with teaching her the importance of maintaining personal space amidst her demanding career. Despite their breakup, the pair remained amicable, with Campbell expressing her friendship with De Niro, highlighting a recent encounter in early 2020. She told The Times , “Whatever they say about me, I have remained friends with all my exes … except the last one. I saw Robert De Niro just before lockdown.”

5. Grace Hightower

Robert De Niro's relationship journey with Grace Hightower has been marked by twists and turns, beginning with their chance encounter in 1987 while she worked at a London restaurant. Despite Robert De Niro's prior marriage, they maintained contact, eventually marrying in a low-key ceremony in 1997. Robert De Niro’s marriage with Hightower grew with the arrival of son Elliot in 1998 and daughter Helen Grace in 2011, showcasing moments of joy amid turbulence.

However, their union faced challenges, including a brief divorce filing and a subsequent custody battle marred by accusations from both sides. However, they found common ground and renewed their vows in 2004, signaling a fresh start.

Despite their outward appearance of harmony, Robert De Niro and Grace Hightower navigated a smooth course through public events, with Hightower even taking on the role of De Niro's publicist, adeptly managing their red carpet appearances. Their family expanded joyfully with the birth of their second child, Helen Grace, through surrogacy in December 2011. De Niro, known for his roles in films like Meet the Parents, expressed his excitement at the prospect of nurturing another child, highlighting the precious moments of fatherhood.

Their public presence remained strong over subsequent years, attending events together and celebrating De Niro's 75th birthday in August 2018. However, despite the appearances of stability, news of their separation emerged shortly after. De Niro acknowledged the challenging nature of their decision, emphasizing their shared commitment to their children. He honored Hightower as an exceptional mother and requested privacy and respect as they navigated this new phase of their relationship, focusing on their roles as co-parents.

6. Tiffany Chen

In 2015, amidst his marriage to Grace Hightower, Robert De Niro crossed paths with martial arts instructor Tiffany Chen on the set of The Intern. Their initial acquaintance blossomed into a romantic relationship in 2021, capturing public attention during a vacation in the south of France, where they were seen openly expressing affection aboard a friend's luxurious yacht. Despite maintaining a low profile, their bond deepened, with Chen showing support during De Niro's film projects, notably his work on Wise Guys.

The revelation of Robert De Niro’s relationship with Chen took a new turn in May 2023 when the actor announced the birth of his seventh child, Gia Virginia Chen De Niro. Co-star Kim Cattrall confirmed Chen as the child's mother, solidifying their familial connection. Despite the newfound parenthood, the couple maintained their privacy, making rare public appearances such as the Vanity Fair x Prada party at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival and a casual lunch outing with musician Sting and his wife, Trudie Styler.

Although they've been spotted together following their daughter's birth, De Niro and Chen have yet to address the nature of their relationship publicly, leaving observers to speculate about the status of their union.

