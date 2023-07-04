Robert De Niro ‘deeply distressed’ over his grandson Leandro's death

  • Robert De Niro has released a heartfelt statement in response to the tragic passing of his grandson
  • Drena De Niro confirmed the heartbreaking news in an emotional Instagram post

Robert De Niro has released a heartfelt statement in response to the tragic passing of his beloved grandson, Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez. The 19-year-old's mother, Drena De Niro, confirmed the heartbreaking news in an emotional Instagram post, prompting an outpouring of support and condolences.

Robert De Niro's statement of grief

In a statement provided to PEOPLE, the 79-year-old actor expressed his deep distress over the loss, saying, "I'm deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo." He also expressed gratitude for the condolences received from everyone. The grieving family is now seeking privacy during this difficult time.

Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez (instagram/drenadeniro)

Drena De Niro's heartfelt tribute

Drena De Niro, in a statement, shared her immeasurable shock and sadness at bidding farewell to her beloved son, Leo. She thanked everyone for their outpouring of love and support and requested privacy to process the inconsolable grief. Drena also took to Instagram to pay tribute to her son, expressing her deep love and appreciation for him. She conveyed her profound sorrow and the immense void his absence has left in her life.

The heartbreaking loss of Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez has touched the hearts of many, as evidenced by the condolences pouring in from friends and celebrities alike. Notable figures such as Andy Cohen, Rosie Perez, and Naomi Campbell expressed their sympathies and offered support to Drena De Niro during this difficult time. As the family mourns the untimely loss of their cherished young member, they seek solace in the memories and love shared with Leandro.

