Robert De Niro is 'very happy' for Al Pacino expecting baby at 83; opens up about parenthood

Robert De Niro, the legendary actor has been making headlines lately after embracing fatherhood for the 7th child, at 79. The Killers of the Flower Moon actor welcomed a baby daughter with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen last month. Robert De Niro made the big revelation in one of his recent interviews, surprising his fans and followers across the globe. However, he is now followed by Al Pacino, another veteran Hollywood actor who is set to welcome his 4th child at 83.

Robert De Niro is 'very happy' for Al Pacino

In his recent conversation with Hoda Kotb on the famous 'Today' show, Robert De Niro stated that he is "very happy" for his The Irishman co-star Al Pacino, who is expecting his 4th child with his girlfriend Noor Alfallah. "He is a few years older than me. God bless him," stated the veteran Hollywood star, who looked clearly excited for both Al Pacoino and himself, for embracing parenthood at an old age.

Robert De Niro opens up about embracing parenthood again at 79

The Killers of the Flower Moon actor had a very interesting reply when host Hoda Kotb asked him about becoming a father again at this stage in age. However, Robert De Niro had a very interesting take on the same and stated that he was 'creating awareness' on parenting. "When you’re older, you have awareness of certain things in life, dynamics. Everything, family dynamics. You can’t avoid learning certain things and then how you can deal with those, manage them and this and that," stated the veteran actor.

All is not well between Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah

However, the latest reports suggest that Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah are no longer in a relationship, and all is not well between the estranged couple. If the reports are to be believed, the Godfather star thought that the affair was 'over' a long time ago, and has demanded a paternity test on the baby.

Al Pacino reportedly decided to take such a step because Noor had kept her pregnancy secret until she completed her 11th week. "Noor Alfallah knew Al Pacino didn’t want to have more kids, they have no relationship, and it is a mess. Lawyers have been working on this for months," confirmed the sources close to the legendary actor.

