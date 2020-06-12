  1. Home
Robert De Niro reflects on raising ‘half black’ biracial children as a white father: I take things for granted

Amid the ongoing Black lives Matter movement, Robert De Niro spoke about raising six biracial children as a white father. Here’s what he had to say.
Amid the civil unrest that has flared in the US cities after the death of George Floyd, Robert De Niro opened up about raising his six biracial kids as a white father. The 76-year-old Irishman star recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and spoke about how raising six biracial children has had a different impact on him. “My children are all half black and I don't have, even me, I take certain things for granted," the Hollywood star admitted.

He acknowledged that as a white man in America, he has more opportunities. "When people say that they tell their kids, 'Keep your hands [out] when you're stopped by any cops, keep your hands on the steering wheel, don't make a sudden move, don't put your hands below, don't do this,' you understand that. That's scary. That has to change,” he said. He further shared his thoughts on the issue of police brutality against black people.

De Niro shares daughter, Drena (48), and, son Raphael (44), with his ex-wife Diahnne Abbott. He also has twin sons, Julian and Aaron (24), with his ex Toukie Smith, and son Elliot (22), and daughter, Helen (8), with his ex-wife Grace Hightower. "Anybody who hurts another person for no reason other than self-defense or the defense of other people around shouldn't be doing that job,” he said. The protest in the country started after Floyd, the 46-year-old security guard, died on May 25 after police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck rendering him unable to breathe.

