Robert De Niro reveals his older children have not met his newborn; Actor REVEALS family's holiday plans

Robert De Niro attended Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on Saturday and talked about his children to People Magazine. The 79-year-old actor attended a screening of his 1993 movie 'A Bronx Tale' and told the outlet that his six other children have not yet met his 2-month-old daughter Gia Virginia whom he shares with his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen.

At the film festival, Robert was asked if his kids Drena, 51, Raphael, 46, twins Julian and Aaron, 27, Elliot, 24, and Helen, 11, have met his newborn child. Replying to the same, De Niro said, “Not yet, but they will.” Sharing his plans for the upcoming holidays, the actor said that he plans on spending his time with all his children. He shared a glimpse of his seventh child during an appearance on CBS Mornings in May. His daughter Gia was born on April 6 and weighed 8 pounds and 6 ounces.

At the Tribeca Festival, Robert De Niro not only opened up about his newborn daughter but also mentioned his close friend Al Pacino becoming a father again. Expressing happiness for his friend Pacino, Robert said, “Listen, Al Pacino just had a baby, I was told yesterday morning, and he’s a few years older than me. God bless him, very happy for him.”

Robert says he has changed as a father

The Goodfellas actor said that it ‘feels great’ to raise a newborn baby. Explaining how he has changed as a father, Robert said, “I have certain awareness — when you’re older, you have awareness of certain things in life, dynamics, everything, family dynamics. You can’t avoid learning certain things and how you can deal with those and manage them and this and that, the usual. It's amazing, but I'm very happy about it.”

Meanwhile, Robert De Niro shares his first two children with his first wife, Diahnne Abbott. He then welcomed twins with his girlfriend, Toukie Smith. After that, Elliot and Helen lit up Robert’s world, which he shares with his ex-wife Grace Hightower. The two married in 1997 and separated in 2018.

