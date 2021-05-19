Robert De Niro says Charles Grodin made 'Midnight Run' even better as he pays tribute to late actor

Midnight Run co-star Robert De Niro paid tribute to late Charles Grodin, who passed away on Tuesday, as he reminisced their filming days

Veteran Hollywood actor Charles Grodin succumbed to bone marrow cancer and passed away at the age of 86 on Tuesday. The actor, who rose to fame with popular movies like 'The Heartbreak Kid', 'Midnight Run' and 'Beethoven' was one of the most loved comedy actors back in the day. With several appearances on late night shows with Johnny Carson and in David Letterman's show, Charles Grodin also went on to have his own talk show in the 90s.

The actor was known for his comic timing and impressive onscreen performances that made him one of the most beloved actors. His Midnight Run co-star Robert De Niro paid tribute to Charles as he reminisced their filming days. In a statement, De Niro said, "Chuck was as good a person as he was an actor."

The two-time Oscar winner added, "Midnight Run was a great project to work on, and Chuck made it an even better one. He will be missed. I am very, very sad to hear of his passing."

Apart from being an actor, Charles Grodin was also a talented writer. He has several plays and books to his credit. According to NYT, he won a writing Emmy for a 1977 Paul Simon television special, sharing it with Mr. Simon and six others. The veteran actor dropped out of from the University of Miami in the late ’50s and decided to pursue acting only to be revered forever.

