Robert De Niro slams Trump’s family; Say’s he would 'disown' his kids if they acted like trump's kids

Robert De Niro recently slams trump’s family and say’s he would disown his kids if they acted like trump's kids. Read on for details

Actor Robert De Niro slammed President Trump and his son saying he and his family behave worse than a mob family and claimed that he would have disowned his own kids if they behaved the way the president's adult children act. The actor did not stop there, he further called Trump a “Low life”. He made these statements during his recent interview on The View, after the actor was asked about his past comments he’s made regarding Trump’s kids behaving like gangsters.

“I don’t want my kids to take this the wrong way, but if my kids did what these kids did, I wouldn’t want to be related to them,” the actor asserted. He further said that if such a situation ever occurred, she would have a serious talk with his children, however, he added that it’s impossible for him to be in that position because his family would never misbehave. While the actor looked pretty angry a Trump and his family, he did not explain what ticked him off.

The actor has been an outspoken critic of the President of the United States ever since he got in power. The actor most recently called him a buffoon who will end up ruining the country. In June 2018, his loud remarks even caught the president’s attention. Reacting to the actor’s comments, Trump called him a low IQ individual. “Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received too many shots to the head by real boxers in movies,” the tweets read. “I watched him last night and truly believe he may be ‘punch-drunk.’ I guess he doesn’t realize the economy is the best it’s ever been with employment being at an all-time high, and many companies pouring back into our country. Wake up Punchy!” Trump tweeted.

