Robert De Niro Stars in Netflix’s Zero Day: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and More

The highly anticipated Netflix limited series Zero Day is set to premiere on February 20, 2025, marking Robert De Niro's first-ever starring role in a TV series.

Created by Noah Oppenheim and Eric Newman, the show takes viewers through a gripping story of a catastrophic cyberattack that puts the United States on the brink of collapse, as per OTT Play. De Niro plays George Mullen, a former U.S. president who is pulled out of retirement to lead the investigation into this massive crisis.

In the series Zero Day, the nation is reeling from the devastating aftermath of a cyberattack that claims thousands of lives. George Mullen, now leading the Zero Day Commission, is determined to find out who’s behind the attack.

But as he dives deeper into the investigation, he finds himself facing personal struggles that add to the pressure. The show focuses on the challenges of navigating power, responsibility, and truth in a world where misinformation runs rampant.

De Niro is joined by a talented ensemble cast. Angela Bassett plays U.S. President Evelyn Mitchell, who recruits Mullen for the crucial mission. Jesse Plemons stars as Roger Carlson, Mullen's former adviser turned political fixer.

Lizzy Caplan portrays Alexandra Mullen, George's ambitious daughter, while Connie Britton takes on the role of Valerie Whitesell, Mullen's political operative. Joan Allen plays Sheila Mullen, the former first lady, and Bill Camp portrays Jeremy Lasch, the CIA director with secrets to uncover.

The series also features performances by Matthew Modine, Dan Stevens, McKinley Belcher III, Gaby Hoffmann, Clark Gregg, and Mark Ivanir.

Eric Newman said that Robert De Niro was heavily involved in the production process, reading through scripts and offering feedback at every stage.

As both actor and producer, De Niro brings his iconic presence to the role of George Mullen, a revered former president trying to navigate the complex world of political and technological crisis.