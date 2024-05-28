Robert De Niro To Be Honored With Service To America Leadership Award For His Commitment To Hollywood Industry

Robert De Niro will be honored with the Service To America Leadership Award at The Anthem on June 4 in South Washington. The event is being hailed by the National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation. The actor will receive the award for his contributions to the film industry as well as his services to charities and public organizations.

De Niro is known for iconic roles in movies like Taxi Driver, GoodFellas, and Killers of the Flower Moon, among others.

What did the NABL Foundation say about Robert De Niro’s honor?

Ahead of Robert De Niro’s honor, the chief of the NABL Foundation released a statement that read, “The NAB Leadership Foundation is excited to honor Robert De Niro’s decades-long commitment to his community and the film industry.” It further stated, “We look forward to celebrating exemplary public service by local broadcasters and award winners at the 2024 Celebration of Service to America Awards in June.”

The CEO of NABL stated that the actor’s contribution to the “humanitarian and art sectors” has spurred the economic and cultural fields of the country.

The leader of the foundation claimed that "De Niro is part of FilmAid's Global Artists Council, which uses film and media to provide lifesaving information, psychological relief and hope to refugees and other communities in need; and is a supporter of The Community, an organization that engages Nobel Peace Prize Laureates, world-famous artists, and international media for peacebuilding and human rights."

Robert De Niro’s filmography

Robert De Niro stepped into Hollywood in the 1960s, where he portrayed various roles that went on to become iconic over time. De Niro has won the Oscar Award twice in his career in the categories of Supporting Actor and Best Actor for The Godfather, Part II, and Ranging Bulls, respectively.

Additionally, the actor has bagged multiple Oscar nominations for multiple movies in his career. The Hollywood star has also added other noteworthy honors to his award section, including the SAG, BAFTA, and Golden Globes, among others. De Niro has been honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom by the former president of the USA, Barack Obama.

The actor, on the work front, will appear next in the movie Alto Knights.

