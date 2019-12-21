Robert De Niro wants to throw a bag of crap at Donald Trump; Here's Why

Robert De Niro has always given his opinion about Donald Trump and never shied away. Ever since Trump got elected as the American President in 2016, the actor has made it very clear, time and again, that he is not a fan of the man. In a recent interview, De Niro stated that he would like to see President Trump have a “bag of s***” thrown in his face. And that’s not all he wants. Once the bag hits Trump, De Niro wants the picture go viral.

“Hit him right in the face like that and let the picture go all over the world, and that would be the most humiliating thing because he needs to be humiliated,” the actor said on podcast Rumble with Michael Moore. He also added that Trump needs to be confronted and humiliated by his political opponent, not in a physical way but just put him in his place because people should see Trump being publically humiliated. The actor told the host that Trump deserves to be thrown into a prison for his misbehaviour.

Lately, the actor has been frequently commenting on Trump during interviews. Just earlier this month, the actor slammed President Trump and his son saying he and his family behave worse than a mob family and claimed that he would have disowned his kids if they behaved the way the President's adult children act. He even called Trump a “low life”. He made these statements during an interview on The View, after the actor was asked about his past comments he’s made regarding Trump’s kids behaving like gangsters.

Earlier this year, De Niro called him a buffoon who will end up ruining the country. In June 2018, his loud remarks even caught the President’s attention. Reacting to the actor’s comments, Trump called him a low IQ individual. Trump tweeted as, “Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received too many shots to the head by real boxers in movies”.