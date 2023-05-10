Robert De Niro welcomes a baby with girlfriend Tiffany Chen at 79; Reveals if he is a 'cool dad' or not

Robert De Niro is now a father, once again. The 79-year-old welcomed his seventh baby with his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, recently. The legendary actor revealed in an interview recently that he had just had a baby and spoke about fatherhood. He also mentioned getting into arguments with his children. The 79-year-old actor has been married twice; he shares two children with his first wife and two with his second wife. The actor is a father to two more children who he shares with his former girlfriend.

Robert De Niro has a child at 79

The famous actor sat down with ET Canada for an interview to talk about his movie ‘About My Father.’ Robert De Niro got candid about his experience with fatherhood. Brittnee Blair and Robert were talking about his love language as a father. When the host said, “I know you have six kids,” and De Niro quickly corrected her saying, “Seven, actually. I just had a baby.”

The legendary actor’s reps responded to ET Canada after reaching out and they confirmed that the actor was a father of seven children now. Hollywood Life reported that the mother is Robert’s girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

Robert talks about fatherhood

When ET Canada’s Brittnee Blair asked Robert about what his love language as a father was, he said he believes “in being loving with [his] kids, despite having “to be stern about stuff” sometimes.

He continued, “I mean, there’s no way around it with kids. I don’t like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But, [sometimes] you just have no choice.” Robert explained, “And any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt, but sometimes you can’t.”

Robert revealed that he does not consider himself a “cool dad.” He elaborated, saying he was “okay,” and spoke about how there are disagreements between him and his children sometimes. “You know, my kids disagree with me at times, and they’re respectful. My daughter, she’s 11, she gives me grief sometimes, and I argue with her. I adore her, but, you know. And my youngest now, that’ll be more to come. But that’s what it is,” Robert explained.

Robert has been married twice and shares two children with his first wife, Diahnne Abbott, named Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46. He shares children, Elliot, 25, and Helen, 11, with his second wife, Grace Hightower. He is a father to two twin sons, Aaron and Julian, 27, who he shares with his former girlfriend, Toukie Smith.

