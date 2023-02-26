Robert De Niro's ‘About My Father’ to get a theatrical release in India; Here’s everything you need to know

Lionsgate and PVR Pictures will release the film, which is directed by Laura Terruso and based on Maniscalco's real life. Kim Cattrall , Leslie Bibb, Anders Holm, Brett Dier, and David Rasche will also be featured in this movie.

About the movie:

‘About My Father 'is a movie that follows Sebastian (Maniscalco) and his father Salvo (De Niro) as they spend the weekend with his fiancé’s affluent and quirky family. The gathering quickly turns into a cultural confrontation, allowing the father-son duo to learn the true meaning of family.

The film promises to be a laugh riot because it is based on delivering an emotional yet comic touch by continuing the trend in which the father and son duo will bring their amazing comedic timing together on the big screen, which will be released in theatres on May 26, 2023.

‘About My Father’ to be released in India

PVR Pictures CEO Kamal Gianchandani shared his thoughts -’ About My Father’ is one such picture that will undoubtedly make our fans joyful and hearty. In fact, it's worth noting that Robert De Niro himself is quite picky about the projects he chooses to work on. So, we're looking forward to seeing him lift the bar again with this flick.