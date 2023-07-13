Robert De Niro's girlfriend Tiffany Chen on developing bell's palsy after giving birth: 'My face was melting'

Renowned actor Robert De Niro recently welcomed his first child with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen. It was recently that Chen shared her experience with a distressing postpartum complication she faced following the birth of her baby. She opened up about developing Bell’s palsy after giving birth.

Tiffany Chen developed Bell's palsy after giving birth

CBS Mornings gave a sneak peek of Chen's upcoming interview with Gayle King on Thursday, wherein she disclosed her experience with Bell's palsy, a condition characterized by facial paralysis, following the birth of her and De Niro's daughter, Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro, in April.

Chen told Entertainment Today, "When I went home, I started to feel like my tongue felt strange. It felt a little tingly, just starting to get a little bit numb, and then I realized my face just felt weird." She continued, "I didn't know what the feeling I was having, it just felt weird."

"Everything was starting to fall down on itself, like, my face was melting on itself," Chen said. She admitted that she could clearly see the difference in her face. She added, "A week after giving birth, that was when it all hit, and I called my doctor."

"I was trying to eat. I went to put a fork of food in my mouth and everything came out. I couldn't eat. And I was starting to slur. So I said, 'There's something really going on here," said Tiffany Chen. She was told to "go right to the hospital" by her doctor, and that's when she lost all her facial functions.

About Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen

Meanwhile, Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen welcomed their daughter Virginia in May 2023. The little girl is De Niro's 7th child, who's named after his mother. Virginia is the first child of Tiffany and De Niro. The actor has 6 other children who belong to his previous relationships.

The news of the couple welcoming a daughter broke at the red carpet for his movie, About My Father. A journalist from ET Canada posed a question about his 6 children. De Niro instantly corrected the interviewer saying, “Seven, actually. I just had a baby.”

Recently, the couple graced the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival together, as well as they made an appearance at the Vanity Fair x Prada party last month.

