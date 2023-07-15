Robert De Niro's grandson case: Who is 20-year-old woman arrested in connection to Leandro's death? Find out

The mysterious case of Robert De Niro's grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez's death has a surprising new update. A 20-year-old woman was arrested in New York City on July 13, due to a drug dealing investigation linked to the 19-year-old's untimely demise. Here's what happened, who this suspect is, and why she was suspected in connection to this case.

How did Leandro De Niro Rodriguez die?

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez died on July 2 after he was found unresponsive. Police officials arrived at the scene after receiving a 911 call and the EMS declared the veteran actor's oldest grandson dead soon after. Though the cause of his death was unknown initially, Leandro's mother Drena De Niro later revealed that he had died because of fentanyl pills. Now a 20-year-old named Sophia Haley Marks was arrested in connection to the death case.

Who is Sophia Haley Marks and why was she arrested?

Sophia was arrested on July 13 by the police and charged with one count of distributing and possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and alprazolam, and two counts of distributing and possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl. While the first charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years in prison, the other two counts also carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in jail. According to multiple reports, Sophia's street name is Percocet Princess.

The 20-year-old is suspected to have sold drugs to Leandro, thus leading to her arrest. The investigation into the death of Robert De Niro's grandson is being coordinated by the New York City Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the US Department of Homeland Security. Leandro, who was a high-level programmer, was the son of Drena De Niro and Carlos Mare. His death was announced by his mother through a heartbreaking post.

More about Leandro De Niro Rodriguez's death case

"Last night, my Office, the Southern District of New York, authorized the arrest of Sophia Marks in connection with her distribution of fake oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl. At least one of Marks' counterfeit pills was purchased and taken by a teenager who subsequently died of a suspected overdose. The arrest was critical because, as we allege, Marks knew the pills could kill, and she continued selling them anyway," reads an official statement.

Sophie is reported to have sold Leandro three tainted oxycodone pills and two alprazolam tablets. She sold a total of 50 fentanyl-laced oxycodone pills to an undercover police officer which led to her arrest. Robert De Niro adopted Drena when he married his first wife, actress Diahnne Abbott in 1976. Even though the two divorced in 1988, the actor continues to be her father. Drena is Diahnne's daughter from a previous marriage, and Leandro was Robert's oldest grandson.

