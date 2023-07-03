Robert De Niro’s grandson passes away at 19; Actor’s adopted daughter shares heartbreaking news

Robert De Niro’s grandson Leandro passed away at 19 years old.

Leandro was De Niro’s grandson via Drena, whom he had adopted back in 1976. On Monday, July 3rd, Drena took to her Instagram space and posted a heartbreaking tribute for her late son.

Robert De Niro’s grandson Leandro dies

Earlier today, Robert De Niro’s adopted daughter Drena took to Instagram and paid tribute to Leandro. The 51-year-old shared a picture of her late son and described him as a ‘sweet angel’. However, she did not disclose the reason for her son’s demise.

In the caption, Drena wrote, “My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly.

"You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life . I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you."

She then wrote, "I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama."

Concluding the note, Drena wrote that her son Leandro was deeply loved and appreciated and that she wishes love was enough to save him. "You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you. I’m so sorry my baby, I’m so sorry @carlosmare. Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy."

Friends and followers offer condolences

After Drena shared the heartbreaking news, fans, followers, and netizens offered their condolences to the actress. A friend shared, Drena don't tell me it's true tell me you're joking because I can't believe leo isn’t with us anymore. It’s an horrible news to digest. Drena my heart is with you and Carlos and your loved ones - I love you.”

Once Upon a Time star Lana Parrilla added, "Drena, I’m so deeply sorry. Sending you an enormous amount of love, prayers and strength. May God be with you and all who love your darling boy."

May Leandro's soul rest in peace.

