Robert Downey Jr. aka Iron Man REVEALS what he misses most about being the center of Marvel Cinematic Universe

The legendary Marvel actor, Robert Downey Jr who was recently in the limelight for attending the screening of the highly talked about Netflix documentary Sr. at the New York Film Festival premiere gets candid with Deadline about what he misses the most about the Marvel Universe. Scroll on for more.

In an interview with Deadline, Robert Downey Jr. was candidly asked “What do you miss most about being the center of the Marvel Universe?” To which the two-time Academy Award nominee responded in utmost detail about his Marvel journey and said, “What I miss most? Being in the trenches with Kevin Feige throughout; the beginning, with Jon Favreau, it’s like a beautiful dream now”

The Iron Man actor called the middle “idyllic and subversive”

Downey recalled the middle of his marvel career while working with Shane Black for Iron Man 3 and shared, “we’d just had Exton and shot it mostly in Wilmington N.C. It was idyllic and subversive.”

Robert Downey Jr. SHARED he found many “close friends in the MCU cast”

The Iron Man actor shared, “And The End when I realized I’d made so many close friends in the MCU cast, and the Russo Brothers helping me embrace Tony’s arc.”

Not too long ago, Robert Downey Jr. famously spurned Chris Smith’s offer to make a documentary about his life, instead, they ended up creating a tribute to his late father with a Netflix documentary called Sr. chronicling the life and significant career of filmmaker Robert Downey Sr.