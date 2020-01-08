Robert Downey Jr begins the promotional tour for Dolittle; cuddles up to an adorable golden retriever

Robert Downey Jr. has officially begun the promotional tour of his upcoming release, Dolittle. RDJ took to his Instagram page to share a photo of himself cuddling up to an adorable retriever, who he met during a podcast interview.

Stepping away from the Iron Man character, after Tony Stark courageously sacrificed himself to bring back the ones lost and defeated Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, Robert Downey Jr. is finally moving on for good. This time, we see the actor play the role of veterinarian John Dolittle in Stephen Gaghan's directorial Dolittle. Along with RDJ, the voice cast of Dolittle is mighty impressive with Rami Malek, John Cena, Tom Holland, Selena Gomez, Emma Thompson, Kumail Nanjiani, Octavia Spencer, Craig Robinson, Ralph Fiennes and Marion Cotillard playing extremely cute animals.

Robert has finally kickstarted the promotional tour for the highly-awaited film, which is just a few days away from releasing. First up, Downey appeared in his friend Joe Rogan's podcast for a candid chat and shared photos on his Instagram page. Dressed in a white tee, which was paired with a navy blue unbuttoned shirt, black trousers and black sneakers, RDJ took some time out to cuddle up to an adorable golden retriever and the end result was too precious to handle. Even Joe took to his Instagram page to share another angle of Robert playing with the dog.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Parade magazine, when RDJ was asked if Iron Man will ever rise again in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), the 54-year-old actor admitted, "The war for me is over. I personally have alighted to greener pastures."

Dolittle is slated to release in India on January 17, 2020.

