Robert Downey Jr. Birthday Special: 5 movies of the ‘Iron Man’ actor that are worth revisiting

Robert Downey Jr. the popular Hollywood star is celebrating his 58th birthday today (April 4, Tuesday). The celebrated actor is best known for his stellar performances in his illustrious film career which spans over 5 decades. Even though Robert Downey Jr. has delivered several brilliant performances in his acting career, he is best known among the young generation and global audiences for his exceptional portrayal of Tony Stark aka Ironman in some of the most successful Marvel films to date.

As Robert Downey Jr. is celebrating his 58th birthday today, here we present the 5 popular movies of the 'Iron Man' actor that are worth revisiting. Have a look...

1. Chaplin

This 1992-released film featured Robert Downey Jr. as the titular character, the legendary actor-filmmaker Charlie Chaplin. The biopic, which was helmed by Richard Attenborough narrated the legend's illustrious journey. Robert Downey Jr. delivered one of the finest performances of his acting career in the highly acclaimed film, which won several awards and accolades of the year. Chaplin is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video if you wish to revisit.

2. Kiss Kiss Bang Bang

The neo-noir crime comedy thriller, which marked the directorial debut of Shane Black, featured Robert Downey Jr. in the role of Harrold Lockhart aka Harry, a criminal who unintentionally wins the screen test for a film. His portrayal of the sarcastic yet relatable Harry still remains an audiences' favourite. The actor's exceptional camaraderie with his co-star Val Kilmer is also an absolute treat to watch. Kiss Kiss Bang Bang is currently available on Amazon Prime Video.

3. Iron Man

Robert Downey Jr's portrayal of Tony Stark aka Iron Man in the first installment of the Marvel film, which hit the theatres in 2008, still remains highly popular. The Jon Favreau directorial explored the early life of Tony Stark and the origin story of the Marvel superhero Iron Man. The senior actor made the American superhero extremely relatable and humane, with his stellar performance, and paved the way for more successful installments getting made in the franchise. Iron Man was followed by its sequels Iron Man 2 and Iron Man 3, which were released in 2010 and 2013 respectively. Robert Downey Jr. played Iron Man also in Marvel's Avengers film series.

4. Zodiac

The 2007-released film has been considered to be one of the finest crime-thrillers ever made in Hollywood. The movie, which is helmed by David Fincher, revolves around an infamous 'Zodiac' serial killing, and the cops and media who are in search of the killer. Robert Downey Jr. delivered a stellar performance as the crime reporter Paul Avery in the film, who gets involved in the case by putting himself in trouble. The crime thriller is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

Advertisement

5. Tropic Thunder

Robert Downey Jr. made the 'boldest' choice of his acting career by choosing to play the role of Kirk Lazarus, a famous Australian method actor known for his insane commitment to his roles. The senior actor delivered one of the finest performances as the arrogant and ignorant actor as Lazarus in Tropic Thunder, and it was loved by both the audiences and critics. The much-loved film is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Robert Downey Jr. reveals his upcoming venture; Says 'Catch me at the local bakery...'