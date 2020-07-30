Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans or Chris Hemsworth, who is the MOST followed OG Avenger on Instagram? Find Out

Except for Scarlett Johansson, all the OG Avengers are active on Instagram. While Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr, Jeremy Renner and Mark Ruffalo entertain with photos and videos, who is the most followed OG Avenger on Instagram?

It's almost unlikely that we'll ever get to see the beloved OG 6 Avengers ever team up post their monumental reunion in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. But, the six actors who played The Avengers keep us happy with their social media activities - well five because Scarlett Johansson isn't on Twitter or Instagram. Instead, her co-stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr, Jeremy Renner and Mark Ruffalo are active on both the platforms and they give us enough photos to gush about.

While we love them as much as any other Marvel fan, there is one Avenger actor who has the most followers over the others. As we stalked the five actors' Instagram accounts, we found out that Iron Man actor Downey Jr is the most followed OG Avenger star on the platform. With over 46 million followers, the actor keeps his followers entertained with posts about his family and friends. From time to time, RDJ also uses his platform to promote his upcoming projects.

While Iron Man might have the most followers, the God of Thunder ain't that far! Aussie actor Chris Hemsworth boasts of the second-highest followers. How does the Thor actor keep his fans engaged? While it's obvious that he will promote his movies and ventures, he also gives us a glimpse of his fun family life. Remember when he shared a video of his family jamming to wrecking ball?

The third on this podium is Mark Ruffalo. The actor, who has bagged a Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie nomination for his role in I Know This Much Is True, uses his platform to share pictures from behind-the-scenes on his series and movies, wish his co-stars on birthdays and other important days, and voice his opinions. Jeremy Renner follows Ruffalo with over 14 million followers. The Hawkeye star has several dog photos that have us revisiting his profile every time we need a dose of adorableness. He also posts about his music and his daughter.

Chris Evans was the second last (still hope that Scarlett joins the platform someday) to debut on Instagram. Speaking with Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon home edition, the Captain America star said he will be flooding the platform with photos of his dog and we were all for it! "You know what it is? I had too many good pictures of my dog, I was like, they’re being wasted in my phone, I need to put these somewhere,” he said.

Which Avenger star's Instagram entertains you the most? Let us know in the comments below.

