Robert Downey Jr doesn’t regret wearing blackface in Tropic Thunder for THIS reason; Find out

Robert Downey Jr does not regret wearing blackface for his character in ’Tropic Thunder’. Here’s what he had to say.

Even though his character in the 2008 film Tropic Thunder was severely criticised, Robert Downey Jr. does not regret doing the part. The actor, who featured in the film as an Australian actor who darkens his skin in order to play a black soldier in a war film, wore blackface for the role and faced a lot of slack for that. “I know who I am. I am dude playing a dude, disguised as another dude,” Robert’s character Kirk Lazarus famously says in the film which features him alongside Jack Black, Ben Stiller, and Brandon T. Jackson.

During a recent interview on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the 54-year-old actor opened up about accepting the controversial character. Talking about the plotline of the film, the actor said he felt the movie paved way for a much-needed conversation on the topic of what’s acceptable from art and social perspective. Further defending the film, he asserted that the movie is about how wrong blackface is and does not justify the practice in any way, Fox News reported.

He also revealed that he was reluctant to accept the role when it was offered to him because his mother was horrified. Not just his mother, the actor himself thought it was a bad idea. But he eventually ended up doing it and said, during the interview, that his heart was in the right place. Robert also noted that a majority of his black friends did not have a problem with the film or his performance in it. He also mentioned that considering the premise of the film, it was impossible to make the film any other way.

Read More