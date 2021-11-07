Robert Downey Jr makes THIS 'eternal vow' to wife Susan Downey in a sweet birthday tribute for her

Robert Downey Jr. celebrated his wife Susan Downey's birthday in the sweetest manner as he took to Instagram to post a heartwarming tribute for her. In his love note for Susan, the actor appreciated his "heaven sent" partner and also made a hilarious "eternal vow" to her. The actor shared an adorable photo of the duo where he was seen adjusting the invisible "halo" on his wife's head.

Sharing the cute snap, RDJ wrote a heartfelt note in captions that said, "Adjusting the halo on my heaven sent partner Mrs D.. you are my everything, and November 6th, Always a day of gratitude, for your blessed birth. P.S. I will never watch ahead on a co-viewed streaming show...That is my eternal vow…"

Check out Robert Downey Jr's post HERE

The Avengers actor and his producer wife are one of the most loved Hollywood couples. The duo has been together for over fifteen years. The couple initially met on a film set in 2003, and after the actor attempted to ask out the producer three times, she eventually agreed. The couple tied the knot in August 2005 and are parents to son Exton, 9, and daughter Avri, 7.

In his recent Instagram posts, Robert had also given a glimpse of his daughter Avri's birthday celebrations, during which the actor was seen dressed as a human pinata while being pounded by kids at the party. On the work front, Downey Jr. recently bagged a massive project as it was reported that he has been roped in for a role in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film titled Oppenheimer.

