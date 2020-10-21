Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo unite to shield Avengers co star Chris Pratt after he's tagged as WORST Chris

Chris Pratt came under fire for his alleged political beliefs. As the actor received hate and was dubbed as the worst Chris in Hollywood, Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo and James Gunn united to defend the actor.

Avengers stars Robert Downey Jr and Mark Ruffalo assembled to defend their Avengers: Infinity War co-star Chris Pratt on social media after a horrifying turn of events. The actor was on the receiving end of massive hate and dubbed as the worst Chris in Hollywood after a debate over Chrises in Hollywood went viral. It all began when producer Amy Berg took to Twitter and ignited the age-old debate by sharing photos of Chris Evans, Chris Pine, Chris Hemsworth and Pratt adding, "One has to go."

The tweet led to several online users calling out the Guardians of the Galaxy star owing to alleged political beliefs. The insane amount of hate led to the Iron Man star and the Hulk actor to step in. RDJ and Ruffalo took to their respective social media platforms to stand with Pratt. Downey Jr shared a photo from the sets of the Avengers movie featuring Pratt and wrote, "What a world... The “sinless” are casting stones at my #brother, Chris Pratt... A real #Christian who lives by #principle, has never demonstrated anything but #positivity and #gratitude... AND he just married into a family that makes space for civil discourse and (just plain fact) INSISTS on service as the highest value."

The actor added, "If you take issue with Chris,,, I’ve got a novel idea. Delete your social media accounts, sit with your OWN defects of #character, work on THEM, then celebrate your humanness... @prattprattpratt I #gotyerbackbackback." Ruffalo took to Twitter and showed his support to Pratt. "You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is. I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life. He is just not overtly political as a rule. This is a distraction. Let’s keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now," Ruffalo said.

James Gunn also came to guard the Galaxy Guardian. The GotG director shared Ruffalo's tweet and said, "Sorry. Just finding out about this nonsense. @prattprattpratt is the best dude in the world. I’ve spent hours & hours sharing my deepest truths with this man, as he has with me. Please stop assuming what he believes, politically or in any other way, because he’s a Christian."

Pratt's wife Katherine Schwarzenegger shared her thoughts on the online bullying on an Instagram post regarding the best Chris debate and wrote, "Is this really what we need? There’s so much going on in the world and people are struggling in so many ways. Being mean is so yesterday. There’s enough room to love all these guys. Love is what we all need not meanness and bullying. Let’s try that."

