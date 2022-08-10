Robert Downey Jr. & more celebs unlike Johnny Depp's post about defamation trial win against Amber Heard?

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial may be over but it is still hitting the headlines, nearly two months since its verdict came out. With the past two weeks being all about the shocking revelations from the pre-trial documents, the attention seems to have been drawn toward the evidence that was not presented in court during the trial.

Recently as reported by BuzzFeed News, it seems there was a change in celebrity interactions with Depp following his case win and now after the pre-trial documents were revealed consisting of some shocking details left out such as crude exchanges between him and Marilyn Manson and more. As per the report, among several Hollywood stars who had shown support for Depp after his trial win and liked his post on Instagram where he released a statement, there have been several of them who have removed their likes.

According to BuzzFeed, over a dozen of the 105 actors, musicians, and influencers who originally liked his Instagram statement have seemingly unliked the post now. Celebrities such as Sophie Turner, Bella Hadid, and Robert Downey Jr. who had initially liked the post have appeared to have unliked it now. If you happen to check the post now, there are some actors such as Jennifer Aniston, and Jason Momoa who still have their likes featured on the post.

It was also pointed out by a Reddit user list that the likes of Elle Fanning, Jennifer Coolidge and Orlando Bloom had also originally liked the post but none of their names are visible against it now.

