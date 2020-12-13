Robert Downey Jr opens up on playing Iron Man; Says 'I had an incredible 10 year run'

Robert Downey Jr earned worldwide acclaim owing to his character as Iron Man or Tony Stark in MCU movies. Here's what he has to say about the same.

It’s almost like the words Iron Man and Tony Stark have become synonymous with Robert Downey Jr, thanks to his amazing MCU journey. Millions of fans were left teary-eyed during the gut-wrenching climax of Avengers: Endgame when Mr. Stark bid his final goodbye to everyone. Recently, the 55-year old Hollywood star whose career span revolves around five decades opened up on his character as Iron Man/ Tony Stark, journey with MCU, and many other facts in an interview with HT.

Ask him about playing the famous characters in MCU, Robert states that playing them was hard and that he dug deep because of the same. He further calls his 10-year run incredible and, at the same time, satisfying. When asked if it was easy for him to come out of a character that he played for almost a decade, the actor says that he has done what he could with the same and that he can do other things next.

Talking about the huge fan base he has in India, Robert Downey Jr thanks them for their support. He also expresses his disbelief about not having visited the country in person till date. On the work front, the Hollywood star last featured in the movie Dolittle in which he played the titular character named Dr. John Dolittle. For the unversed, he was also the executive producer of the same. Apart from that, he will reportedly also appear in Black Widow. He has another movie lined up which is titled All-Star Weekend.

Also Read: Robert Downey Jr reiterates he's 'done' with Marvel movies: I hung up my guns and I’m good to let it go

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×