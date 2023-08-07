Robert Downey Jr. opens up about his time in prison, says 'Worst thing that happened to me'

Robert Downey Jr. is already one of the most iconic names in the industry, but he once again proved his worth in Christopher Nolan's massive hit Oppenheimer. But there was a time when the actor was struggling emotionally, and mentally back in the 90s. Recently he shared his experience of going to jail, and what effects his time in the prison system had on him.

Robert Downey Jr.opens up about going to prison

Robert Downey Jr. revealed that being sent to prison in 1999 was a pivotal and life-changing experience for him. The Iron Man actor appeared on the Armchair Expert podcast on Monday where he discussed various aspects of his life, including his time in prison in 1999. Downey recalls how he was "over-sentenced by an angry judge." He informs that he was sent to North Kern State Prison in Delano, California, which he described being a "receiving center where they decide where you’re going to go," claiming it to be the most "arguably the most dangerous place I’ve ever been in my life," the sole reason being that all various kinds of inmates are kept.

The 58-year-old reveals that people could just " feel the evil in the air, and that was no trouble at all because it was kind of like just being in a really bad neighborhood." He described it as a place where there are "opportunity there. There was only threats."

Robert Downey Jr. calls prison the most transformative experience

During his time in prison, Downey recounted facing challenging moments, including a hilarious incident where he unintentionally entered a shower with his underwear on backward, leading to laughter from others. Subsequently, he was transferred to the California Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison. Reportedly it took him about two weeks to come to terms with the reality of why he was there.

Reflecting on his experiences he noted, "We are programmed to, within a short amount of time, be able to adjust to things that are seemingly impossible." The actor acknowledged that worst things could have happened to him " than being sent to an institution, for sure." He emphasized that we can only judge experiences based on what we know, and from his perspective now, "that was the worst thing that happened to me." During his time in prison, Robert Downey Jr. observed that the general atmosphere was such that if an individual appeared to be willing to cause harm, they were less likely to be targeted by others.

In 1999, Downey received a three-year sentence at the California Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison for missing several court-ordered drug tests related to a 1996 cocaine possession charge. However, he served only one year in prison as he was granted early release in 2000 on the condition of posting bail.

Meanwhile, Robert Downey Jr.'s new film Oppenheimer has been a run-away hit, racking in more than $550 million at the box office.

