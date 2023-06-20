Robert Downey Jr opens up about Jeremy Renner's car renovation show; Says he'd like to 'compare notes'

Robert Downey Jr. and Jeremy Renner seem to be going head-to-head like the Avengers. Both of the actors have shows that are based on renovating cars. Renner has a show on Disney+ called ‘Rennervations,’ while Downey has an upcoming show on Max called ‘Downey’s Dream Cars.’ In a recent interview, Robert spoke about his and his co-star’s shows.

Robert Downey Jr. talks about Jeremy Renner’s show

Robert Downey Jr’s upcoming show Downey’s Dream Cars will be based around the actor taking on car renovation projects. Robert’s Avenger’s co-star Jeremy Renner who plays Hawkeye in the movie also has a very similar show. Jeremy’s Rennervations started in April 2023 on the Disney+ in the series. The show focuses on the actor flipping decommissioned cars to make them look like they are brand new.

Robert’s show will follow the same theme. The Max docuseries will feature the actor converting six classic cars from his personal collection of vehicles. The twist in Robert’s series is that the intention behind converting the cars will be to make them more eco-friendly vehicles.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Downey admitted that is “wild” that he and his co-star have taken on such a different path from their acting careers. “I think it’s so wild that he and I have both had these kind of departures from our day job together. We will have to compare notes,” he said.

The actor also jokingly added that he would share his notes with Jeremy only if he reciprocated. “And like we always say, and I will say to Jeremy again, ‘I’ll show you mine if you show me yours,'” he joked.

Robert Downey Junior’s ‘Downey’s Dream Cars’

Robert opened up about the inspiration for the show and explained that he drew inspiration from a company called ‘Footprint Coalition.’ The company aims to reduce the crisis of climate change by making tech that is eco-friendly and better for the planet in teh long run.

The Iron Man actor opened up about how he and his wife Susan considered his car collection and thought “that these two things didn’t reconcile and decided, ‘Well, what can I do to make an entertaining show that will get people’s attention and can talk about the future of mobility without finger-wagging and just get people leaning in?’ And so we had this idea to convert these cars.”

In the show, the viewers will get to see Robert flip cars one by one while using a different environmental technology for each one. On Friday, at the show’s premiere, all of the cars from the series were displayed for the show. Robert also announced that the cars would be given away in sweepstakes. The money earned from it will be donated to Footprint Coalition.

