Robert Downey Jr. paid for Armie Hammer's 6-month rehab stay following his abuse scandal: Report

Armie Hammer hit the news last year for multiple controversies as he was accused of sexual assault as well as for his leaked conversations about cannibalism. The actor moved to Cayman Islands amid the scandals and has been away from the limelight ever since. According to Vanity Fair, the actor received support from one A-list star amid all this.

As reported by Vanity Fair, a source has informed that Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. stepped in last year to pay for Hammer to spend nearly six months in an expensive Florida rehabilitation facility called the Guest House amid his downfall. While it's unknown how the two stars know each other and whether they have been close since before, it seems the Marvel star's actions came reportedly given his own public history of addiction and recovery.

The report also mentioned a quote from one of Hammer's close friends who opened up about the actor's past and said, "Everyone looks at Armie thinking that he’s had some sort of privileged life—and that must mean there were no problems in his youth and everything was peachy keen. But that’s not necessarily the way things go. Just because you come from an upbringing where financial resources are plentiful doesn’t mean life isn’t without problems.”

In the meantime, recent reports have suggested that Hammer has been selling timeshares in the Cayman Islands for financial reasons. According to People, the reason why Armie is allegedly working as a salesman for timeshares is that he was apparently cut off by his family.

