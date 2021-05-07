Robert Downey Jr. pays heartbreaking tribute to 'right hand man' Jimmy Rich after he dies in a fatal car crash

Robert Downey Jr.'s longtime assistant Jimmy Rich has sadly passed away at the age of 52 and along with RDJ, MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) stars Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth and more paid heartbreaking tributes.

Robert Downey Jr.'s longtime assistant Jimmy Rich, who has been RDJ's "right hand man" since The Singing Detective (2003), has sadly passed away at the age of 52 after a fatal car accident, which took place on April 5 at 8 pm. A heartbroken Robert paid tribute to his "brother" on Instagram, sharing several photos of Jimmy, stating that it wasn't news but "a terrible and shocking tragedy."

"He was a brother, my right hand man, an uncle to our kids and beloved by all who experienced his singular character and wit.. our thoughts go to his relatives, friends, co-workers, and all the fans who knew him as the man who supported every step of my recovery, life and career..," Downey shared about Rich before adding, "Again, my condolences to his beautiful family, and the legacy of hope and redemption his life will continue to represent. Peace Be Unto You."

Robert's MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) co-stars and good friends took to the comments section to share their condolences. Mark Ruffalo penned, "Such a tragedy. Such a good man. I have known him almost as long as I have known you, Robert. Breaks my heart to have Jimmy go over to the other world. You will be missed Jimmy. Thanks for always being real, always being there to lend a hand and showing the way of light forward to so many people. Another sad day," while Chris Hemsworth commented, "So sorry mate. Absolutely Heartbreaking. Such a wonderful human. He’ll be missed."

Jeremy Renner wrote, "Wow. Brother. What a devastating loss," while Gwyneth Paltrow shared, "Please no oh my god." Chris Pratt commented, "Oh no! I’m so sorry man. Im praying his family, you and yours. That sucks so bad. I’m so sorry to hear that. He was awesome. Such a tragedy," while Ryan Reynolds penned, "So sorry to hear this. Condolences to you and Jimmy’s family. Heartbreaking."

Chris Evans also shared a heartfelt tribute to Jimmy on Instagram, sharing a behind-the-scenes MCU photo of the duo, and wrote, "I don’t have the words. Jimmy Rich was unlike anyone else. He left an indelible impression on everyone he met. No one more so than my brother @robertdowneyjr They were inseparable," before adding, "I’m sending all my love to Jimmy’s friends and family. Be sure to hug your loved ones tightly and please take the time today to show Downey how many people love him and are here for him during this incredibly dark time."

Marvel Studios' official Instagram page also paid tribute to Rich, who has been an integral part of the team. "Rest In Peace, Jimmy. You have been such a great friend to all of us at Marvel Studios for so many years. Your love and light were an inspiration to everyone that knew you. We will miss you," their caption read as they shared Jimmy's photos, where he is seen posing with RDJ on the sets of Avengers: Endgame as well as the entire MCU cast for the 10th year anniversary portrait.

Check out Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans and Marvel Studios' heartfelt tributes to Jimmy Rich below:

Rest in peace, Jimmy!

