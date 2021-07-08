Robert Downey Jr pays tribute to father Robert Downey Sr who died at 85: A true maverick filmmaker

Filmmaker Robert Downey Sr, the father of Robert Downey Jr, died in his sleep on Wednesday.

The legendary filmmaker and actor Robert Downey Sr has died. He was 85. The accomplished countercultural filmmaker passed away peacefully in his sleep, confirmed his son Robert Downey Jr through social media. Downey Jr called his father a “true maverick filmmaker” who “remained remarkable optimistic” throughout his illness. Downey Sr had also been battling Parkinson’s disease for the past few years.

Born in 1936 Downey Sr was a life-long New Yorker. Robert Downey Sr married thrice. He is survived by his third wife, Rosemary Rogers, a bestselling author and his children. With his first wife Elsie Ann Downey, he had two children Allyson and Robert. Before starting his entertainment career, he served in the army as well. Robert was also active in producing, writing and editing. Downey Sr. was a pioneer of experimental filmmaking and achieved early success during his career which spanned more than five decades.

Click HERE to see the post.

Informing the sad news, Robert Downey Jr wrote, “RIP Bob D. Sr. 1936-2021…Last night, dad passed peacefully in his sleep after years of enduring the ravages of Parkinson’s ..he was a true maverick filmmaker, and remained remarkably optimistic throughout..According to my stepmoms calculations, they were happily married for just over 2000 years. Rosemary Rogers-Downey, you are a saint, and our thoughts and prayers are with you.”

Robert Downey Sr also appeared in movies like “Boogie Nights,” “Magnolia,” and “To Live And Die in L.A.” The last film he directed was the 2005 documentary Rittenhouse Square. It was about a small Philadelphia park.

Also Read: Robert Downey Jr unfollowed his Marvel co-stars on Instagram for THIS reason speculate fans

Share your comment ×