Robert Downey Jr pens emotional letter about his time in MCU; Jokes about Avengers group tattoo

ET Canada recently published a heartwarming letter that Robert Downey Jr. had written to MCU in 2018, to commemorate his decade-long experience working with the studio and to mark his exit from the superhero films. The Iron-Man actor’s letter is reportedly a part of the recently released book--The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In his letter, Robert aka fan-favorite Tony Stark pays homage to his Avengers co-stars and the fans who love the MCU.

Starting with a nostalgic look back at his first appearance as Tony Stark in 2008’s Iron-Man, the actor recalled special memories with co-star Gwyneth Paltrow and director Jon Favreau. The rest of his letter also had special mentions about the actors he later worked in the MCU and finally offered gratitude to the fans who made it all happen.

Read his full letter below:

“I distinctly remember she, Favs and me sitting in a dilapidated Quonset hut, talking Potts and Stark, when he suddenly swelled up with a wave of emotion . . . joy, relief, faith, and grief all made a showing:

(Me, looking at him)

‘What’s up, boss?

(Him, looking at her)

“I just realized this movie’s gonna work.”

Turns out he was right; yet, there were other oxymoronic keys to Iron Man’s unlikely success, namely:

A) Unorthodox efficiency

B) Ceaseless development

And it goes without saying that Jackson’s presence throughout (and portrayal of Fury) have been a connective tissue, our bridge over numerous credibility gaps. Johansson, Cheadle, Renner, Ruffalo, Hemsworth, Evans, Olsen, and I remain close-knit. (Yes, there’s talk of a group tattoo.) We are more than impressed with Pratt, Lilly, Rudd, Cumberbatch, now Boseman, not to mention Larson, whom we all agree will be a fitting and capable advance guard for the second decade of shenanigans. I would loathe not to include Holland (therefore Watts) in the mix, having somehow re-relaunched the most recognizable of all Marvel creations.

I‘ll extend to Reynolds as well (to further prove I’m not distributor-specific regarding fellowship). While I have your car, I’ll reach way back to day one, and express gratitude to Howard (our original Rhode)’), who was integral to my being cast. Almost lastly, every nemesis that Tony has encountered thus far deserves an honourable mention, so kudos to Bridges, Rourke, Kingsley, Pearce, Hiddleston, Spader, and, finally, Brolin.

The Who, is YOU .. . If you made it to the “end credits” of this anniversary edition, you’re likely a fan, so there’s your Easter egg, darlings . . . a mirror! Folks who respond to mythological storytelling arc positively the propellant of all things Marvel. It’s always been that way, no supply required without demand. Ever since Comic Con 2007, it’s been apparent that the audience (no offense, THX) was no longer just listening. For ten years, YOU have copiloted the narrative. Finally, I hope these films have evoked a dialogue on equality, justice, freedom, embracing diversity, and combating intolerance with the power of partnership, sacrifice, and love.”

