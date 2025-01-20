Robert Downey Jr. Reflects on Early Challenges During His Time as Saturday Night Live Cast Member

Robert Downey Jr. recalls his short Saturday Night Live tenure as a bittersweet defining moment. The Iron Man actor was a cast member on the 11th season of the live sketch comedy show from 1985 to 1986.

Downey Jr. remembered his short time on SNL as one of the most important experiences in helping him define what he does well and what he doesn't as a performer. The Marvel hero has opened up about his experiences in the original docu-series SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night, which delves into the history of the iconic sketch comedy program.

He revealed, "There’s not a more exciting 90 minutes you could have, whether you are any good or not."

Joining the cast of SNL in 1985 at the age of 20, Downey realized that it helped him identify areas in which he was not so great. He said that the energy of performing live on SNL was unmatched, regardless of one's performance. "I learned so much in that year about what I wasn’t," the actor added.

Downey attributed his entry into SNL to his friend Anthony Michael Hall, who was also part of the same season. He said, "Michael Hall said to me, 'I’m gonna go do SNL. I’m gonna get you an audition and I bet you’re gonna get yourself on the show too.'"

Hall said he recognized that some of the challenges with the young cast, such as having to write appropriate material for them, might have been a part of the problems with that season.

"When I look back, I have some memories of it being difficult. I think—for a lot of the writers to figure out how to write for this kid—I think it was a big challenge," Hall said.

SNL season 11, despite having a talented cast including Joan Cusack, Randy Quaid, Jon Lovitz, and Damon Wayans, is often ranked as one of its weakest seasons.

Nevertheless, Robert Downey Jr.'s acting career has skyrocketed, as he continues to be the leading actor in today's cinemas. He is set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming Avengers movie. SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night can now be streamed at Peacock.

