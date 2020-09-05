Robert Downey Jr reiterates he's 'done' with Marvel movies: I hung up my guns and I’m good to let it go

  1. Home
Robert Downey Jr. was asked again if he's really done with Marvel movies after Avengers: Endgame and the 55-year-old actor reiterated that his time with the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) is "all done."
September 5, 2020
*SPOILERS ALERT* It's been more than a year but for MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fans, the fact that Iron Man is dead is still a very sensitive topic to discuss. Avengers: Endgame saw Tony Stark bravely sacrifice his own life to put an end to Thanos' tyranny and in the process, save humanity. Inspite of his courageous actions, just the fact that the MCU now exists without Iron Man in it is a bittersweet feeling but is also the beckoning of a new era of superheroes.

While Robert Downey Jr. has revealed during several instances that his time as Tony Stark was now over, SmartLess podcast co-host Jason Bateman couldn't help but ask the 55-year-old actor one more time: is he done playing Iron Man? "That’s all done. As far as I’m concerned, I hung up my guns and I’m good to let it go," Downey stated via Just Jared and added, "I also think that Marvel is on this journey now. They’re trying a bunch of other stuff and you know, I’m excited for them to see how all that goes."

Would you like to see Robert Downey Jr. back as Iron Man or do you think Avengers: Endgame was a befitting farewell for the OG Avenger? Share your thoughts and theories with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, Robert was amongst the many celebrities who took part in the ABC special Chadwick Boseman - A Tribute for a King to pay his tribute to the late actor who recently passed away at the young age of just 43 after battling with colon cancer for years. " Looking back, all the more I’ve realized just what a great, incredibly graceful human being he was," RDJ shared.

