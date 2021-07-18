Robert Downey Jr to return to TV after 20 years; Set to star in HBO's adaptation of The Sympathizer

Robert Downey Jr. will return to the television screens after two decades as an actor and executive producer in The Sympathizer’s television adaptation.

Robert Downey Jr. will return to the small screen after two decades! According to Entertainment Weekly, the Avenger star is all set to star in a TV adaptation of Viet Thanh Nguyen's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel The Sympathizer at HBO. His last and only role on television was in Ally McBeal, which ended in 2002. The series will witness Downey in multiple supporting roles, as various antagonists, which also includes "an up-and-coming Orange County congressman, a CIA agent, and a Hollywood film director, among other roles", informed Entertainment Weekly. The casting for the lead role is, however, underway for the show.

The director of Oldboy and The Handmaiden Park Chan-wook will also direct the series. Produced by A24, the series will have Don McKeller and Park as co-showrunners. Downey and wife Susan will also take over as executive producers for the show via Team Downey production company. The plot of the original novel by Nguyen, published in 2015, revolves around a Vietcong spy exiled in the US after the Vietnam War. The book has also won 2016's Pulitzer Prize for Fiction, and a sequel of the book - The Committed was released in March 2021.

Speaking of the opportunity of returning to television after 20 years, Downey said that he expects this show to be a "creative producing adventure" for his wife, him, and their company. The Iron Man alum is also looking forward to having a "stimulating process" by playing such complex supporting roles on screen.

"A24 and HBO are the perfect combination of partners and co-parents...It's exactly the type of challenge I've been craving, and I believe we will deliver an exceptional viewing experience to our audience," said Robert in a statement, via Entertainment Weekly.

ALSO READ: Robert Downey Jr unfollowed his Marvel co-stars on Instagram for THIS reason speculate fans

Share your comment ×