Robert Downey Jr. is gearing up for the release of Avengers: Doomsday. The highly anticipated film will see the actor return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), but this time in an unexpected avatar. After winning hearts as Tony Stark aka Iron Man, Downey Jr. will step into the shoes of the formidable Victor Von Doom aka Doctor Doom.

Robert Downey Jr. opens up about his Avengers: Doomsday return

Marvel Studios recently unveiled a new featurette featuring the actor, in which he reflected on his return to the franchise and his transition from playing one of the MCU's most beloved heroes to portraying a powerful villain. Robert Downey Jr. revealed that he had initially made peace with his journey in the MCU coming to an end following Avengers: Endgame. However, Kevin Feige's unexpected proposition made him reconsider.

Recalling his conversation with Feige, the actor shared, “I kinda made my peace with it, and it felt so definitive by the time Endgame had been released. When it was first broached by Kevin, who said, ‘Hey, do you think you would ever…?’ And I really thought about it and wondered, how many surprises are left?”

Actor talks about playing Victor Von Doom

Speaking about his new character, Downey Jr. highlighted the importance of a compelling antagonist in a superhero film and hinted at the stakes Doctor Doom brings to the story. He said, “Many of these movies are only as good as its villains. Victor is a master manipulator, and because of that, those levels to the stakes here.”

The actor also expressed his excitement about working alongside the film's impressive ensemble cast, praising the talent and creative energy coming together for the project. He added, “It's such a long bench of talent, and these are people I would do any movie with, eight days a week.”

Towards the end of the featurette, the actor reflected on his enduring love for the franchise and the responsibility of continuing to live up to the audience's expectations. He concluded, “We just keep trying to earn it with every breath. It's really hard to explain the love I have for this.”

Avengers: Doomsday Release Date in India

Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday will arrive in Indian cinemas on December 17, 2026, a day before its US release.

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