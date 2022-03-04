Robert Downey Jr. REVEALS how his iconic last words on Avengers: End Game came to be

Robert Downey Jr. in a recent interview on the Hypocondriactor Podcast, via Comicbook, opened up about the possibility of his superhero from the Marvel megahit Avengers: End Game having an alternative last line on the franchise. Everyone remembers the iconic last words of Ironman before he gave his life for a second chance to the humans. The line "I am Ironman," has since been canonized by movie-goers.

During the chat, RDJ revealed that many other lines were considered before they used his sensational declaration. He went on to disclose that he wanted to drop the f-bomb on Thanos and said, "Correct answer is 'I am Iron Man,' but I had so many alt lines that I wanted to put forward," he then continued, "Oh god, let me think. They were all super smart-ass lines like I was trying to, y'know, dumb stuff like, 'You are so f---ed' or whatever. You know what, I'll have to go back to my notes... I get the Infinity Stones and then have the power to snap and have whatever I wanna have happen--Oh, tha- I was gonna say 'Oh, snap.'"

However, Downey went on and admitted, "[The alternate lines were] too smart-ass, and it was the whole arc of the character," then he finally revealed how the line was actually conjured and added, "it was, I think… maybe one of our great editors' ideas, or one of the writers to say we need to go right back to the first film, and have his dying words be the words of his origin….We love a bookend."

