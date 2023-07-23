Robert Downey Jr. REVEALS why he wore sunglasses in Iron Man: It was all on Cue Cards

Robert Downey Jr. is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood and a household name all around the world. All of his success can be attributed to his acting powers, but also the superhit Marvel franchise, Iron Man. Now the actor is revealing some unknown facts about the behind-the-scenes on the Iron Man set, and how it led to him having to wear sunglasses during shooting.

Why did Robert Downey Jr. wear sunglasses in Iron Man?

In a recent interview, the actor offered some behind-the-scenes glimpses of the Iron Man set, disclosing how he and director Jon Favreau collaboratively wrote a crucial scene during the filming of the first Iron Man film.

In his interview with Vanity Fair, Robert Downey Jr. revealed that both he and Jon Favreau were resolute in making a comeback after encountering several box office disappointments in their prior ventures. Iron Man marked a pivotal turning point in their careers. He reminisced about how, during the filming of the movie, they collaborated to write a crucial scene, using cue cards to assist him in delivering his lines before the camera.

Downey said, "There is a scene where Iron Man is doing a weapon test and he says, ‘Is it better to be feared or respected? Is it too much to ask for both?’ and Jon and I were literally writing that line-by-line as we were shooting it that day."

The actor continued, "I put on sunglasses because it was all on cue cards. It was that kind of thing where we feel like it’s more important that we come up with this and we like it."

Robert Downey Jr. reveals the Avengers cast got matching tattoos

In the early days of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the core cast revolved around his Iron Man, Chris Evans' Captain America, Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye, Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow, Mark Ruffalo's Hulk, and Chris Hemsworth's Thor.

After the release of Avengers: Infinity War in 2018, five out of the six members of the core cast decided to get matching tattoos. Downey revealed during his Wired AutoComplete segment that Mark Ruffalo didn't get the tattoo, due to his fears.

Meanwhile, Robert Downey Jr in his latest project portrayed American Naval officer Lewis Strauss in Christopher Nolan’s latest film, Oppenheimer.

